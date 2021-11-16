Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 16.7 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:45:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in October this year increased by 2.6 percent from the previous month and fell by 24.8 percent year on year to 177,864 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 16.7 percent year on year to 1,827,707 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 162,349 units in October this year, increasing by 4.7 percent when compared to September and decreasing by 24.5 percent year on year. In the January-October period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 9.5 percent year on year to 1,739,834 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in October (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 29,803 units, increasing by 26.1 percent compared to the previous month and up by 14.6 percent year on year. In the first 10 months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 306,784 units, up by 26.8 percent year on year.