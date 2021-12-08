﻿
English
Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 12.9 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 11:34:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in November this year increased by 15.1 percent from the previous month and fell by 13.5 percent year on year to 206,042 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-November period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 12.9 percent year on year to 2,037,650 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 172,964 units in November this year, increasing by 6.5 percent when compared to October and decreasing by 23.1 percent year on year. In the January-November period, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by 5.4 percent year on year to 1,912,798 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in November (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 28,018 units, decreasing by six percent compared to the previous month and down by 36.3 percent year on year. In the first 11 months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 334,802 units, up by 17.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Brazil  South America  production  automotive  |  similar articles »


