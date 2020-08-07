Brazil's motor vehicle output down 48.3 percent in Jan-July

Friday, 07 August 2020 17:31:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil's motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in July this year increased by 72.97 percent from the previous month and fell by 36.22 percent year on year to 170,287 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, the country's motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 48.3 percent year on year to 899,553 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 174,487 units in July this year, increasing by 31.37 percent when compared to June and decreasing by 28.37 percent year on year. In the January-July period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 36.6 percent year on year to 983,311 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil's motor vehicle exports in July (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 29,126 units, increasing by 49.7 percent compared to the previous month and down 30.8 percent year on year. In the first seven months of the current year, Brazil's motor vehicle exports totaled 148,663 units, down by 43.7 percent year on year.