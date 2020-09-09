Brazil's motor vehicle output down 44.8 percent in January-August

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 14:07:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil's motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in August this year increased by 23.6 percent from the previous month and fell by 21.8 percent year on year to 210,860 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year, the country's motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 44.8 percent year on year to 1,110,777 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 183,395 units in August this year, increasing by 5.1 percent when compared to July and decreasing by 24.5 percent year on year. In the January-August period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 35.0 percent year on year to 1,166,706 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil's motor vehicle exports in August (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 28,126 units, decreasing by 3.4 percent compared to the previous month and down 23.4 percent year on year. In the first eight months of the current year, Brazil's motor vehicle exports totaled 176,746 units, down by 41.3 percent year on year.