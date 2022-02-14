Brazil’s MHAG awarded provisional license to extract 2 million mt/year of iron ore

Monday, 14 February 2022 21:19:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian company MHAG Serviços e Mineração S/A was awarded a provisional environmental license for the extraction and beneficiation of 2 million mt/year of iron ore, the Rio Grande do Norte environment authority, Idema, said.

MHAG will develop the project in the city of Jucurutu, Rio Grande do Norte state, at its Bonito mine. The license has a two-year timeline, Idema said.

MHAG will use the deadline to research and design the projects that will set up the installing and operating phases of the project. The project allows the exploration and beneficiation of 2 million mt/year of 65 percent Fe content iron ore for a 20-year period. It expects to generate over 600 direct jobs, as well as another 1,800 jobs with the project.

The company used to operate its Bonito mine between 2006 and 2009.