Brazil’s Ferbasa swings back to profit in Q4 2020

Wednesday, 03 March 2021 21:30:59 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian ferroalloys producer Ferbasa went from a net loss of BRL 1 million ($173,910) in Q4 2019 to report a net profit of BRL 37.5 million ($6.5 million) in Q4 2020.

Net revenues in Q4 2020 grew 61.8 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 463.9 million ($80.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 was BRL 97.5 million ($16.9 million), 181 percent up, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2020, Ferbasa saw its net profit decline 68.4 percent, year-over-year, to BRL 70 million ($12.2 million).

USD = BRL 5.74 (March 3)


