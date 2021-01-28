Brazil’s CSP granted steel plate certification for oil industry

Thursday, 28 January 2021 00:10:44 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian slab producer Companhia Siderurgica do Pecem (CSP), which is owned by Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel, was granted a steel plate certification to supply the product for the Brazilian oil industry, the company said.

The certification was granted by the Brazilian Petroleum Association, ANP, and guarantees CSP’s plate has 100 percent local content.

The ANP local content certification allows CSP to provide steel plate to Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras, a major consumer of steel products for pipes and other oil applications. Vallourec is one of Petrobras’ suppliers.

CSP said it exported its products, including slab, to 25 countries in 2020. Those included the US, China, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and Canada.