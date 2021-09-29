Brazil’s AVB to produce cold-briquetted iron product

Wednesday, 29 September 2021 21:11:20 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Aço Verde do Brasil (AVB), which is part of the Ferroeste Group, plans to produce cold-briquetted iron using solid waste. The company unveiled a list of new products during the Brazil Steel Congress, held online on Wednesday.

AVB, which claimed to be the world’s first steelmaker to produce steel without using fossil fuels, said the products, including the cold-briquetted iron, will be developed between this year and next year. The company did not disclose a launch date for the products.

Silvia Nascimento, president of AVB’s board council, said the cold-briquetted iron product will reduce iron ore and charcoal consumption, and will also eliminate the company’s residues area. Additionally, Nascimento said the company plans to generate its own electricity, and also expects to produce charcoal out of a new type of industrial furnace.

AVB has a 600,000 mt/year capacity, producing a range of long steel products including wire rod, rebar, and billets.