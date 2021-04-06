Brazil’s attorney general's office maintains $7.8 million fine against steelmaker

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 20:40:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil’s attorney general’s office, AGU, has maintained a $7.8 million (BRL 44 million) fine imposed to an undisclosed Brazilian steelmaker for importing coal without a proper license.

According to AGU, Brazilian environment regulator, Ibama, first imposed the fine, which AGU decided to maintain. The undisclosed steelmaker asked AGU to cancel the fine, alleging it properly bought the raw material and that an Ibama agent missed certain information on a report that led to the fine.

A federal court in the northern state of Pará suspended the fine, but AGU appealed the decision for Ibama. As a result, a higher court maintained the fine. As a result of the recent court order, federal environment regulator Ibama can now demand the payment of the fine.