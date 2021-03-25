Brazil’s Aço Verde mill obtains carbon-neutral steel certificate

Thursday, 25 March 2021 22:12:23 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Aço Verde do Brasil (AVB), which is part of the Ferroeste Group, said this week it obtained a carbon-neutral steel certificate. The company claims to be the world’s first steel mill to get such a certificate.

AVB said the certification was granted by certification company Société Généra le de Surveillance (SGS). SGS assessed AVB’s greenhouse emissions between 2018 and 2019, and used a number of industry tools, including the GHG protocol and other methodologies adopted by the worldsteel association.

To get the license, AVB adopted a number of measures, including the use of charcoal at its blast furnaces, and the reuse of gases in 100 percent of its processes.

AVB has a 600,000 mt/year capacity mill in Açailandia, in the state of Maranhao. It produces wire rod, rebar, billets, and pig iron, among other products.