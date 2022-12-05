Brazilian wire rod exports increase in November

Monday, 05 December 2022 21:31:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Wire rod exports from Brazil increased to 7,200 mt in November from 2,000 mt in October, according to customs.

The exports in November were all from ArcelorMittal, having the US as main destination (5,300 mt at $1,171/mt), followed by the Dominican Republic (1,400 mt at $676/mt), South America (400 mt at $839/mt), and Thailand (100 mt at $798/mt), all FOB conditions.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 22,400 mt of wire rod in November, against 21,600 mt in October.

The imports were from Asia (20,800 mt, of which 9,900 mt at $870/mt) and Europe (1,600 mt at $914/mt), also FOB conditions.

Most of the imports were destined to states in the north and northeastern regions of Brazil, reflecting the logistics problems to transport steel products from the producers in the southeast by long distances, usually by truck.