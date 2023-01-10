﻿
English
Brazilian wire rod exports increase in December

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 22:35:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Wire rod exports from Brazil increased to 8,800 mt in December from 7,200 mt in November, according to customs data.

The exports in November were from ArcelorMittal, (7,200 mt at $911/mt), Simec (900 mt at $976/mt), and Gerdau (700 mt at $675/mt) all FOB conditions.

The destinations were the US (3,500 mt at $1,064), South American countries (3,300 mt at $838/mt) and the Dominican Republic (2,000 mt at $723/mt)

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 8,500 mt of wire rod in December, against 22,400 mt in November. The imports were from Russia (5,400 mt at $607/mt), China (1,500 mt at $785/mt) and Turkey (1,400 mt at $688/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from Japan and Germany.


