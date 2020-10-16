﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steelmakers to increase steel prices, say analysts

Friday, 16 October 2020 20:20:09 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmakers are reportedly planning to increase steel prices for November delivery, according to analysts from BTG Pactual.

Flats steelmaker Usiminas, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) and ArcelorMittal Brazil would increase flat steel prices for the distribution chain by about 10-12 percent, the analysts from BTG Pactual said, citing undisclosed sources.

According to BTG Pactual, with the new price hike, Brazilian steelmakers would have reached an accumulated steel price increase of 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Earlier this week, analysts forecasted CSN to post stronger Q3 results on an improving domestic scenario.


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Oct

CSN's S&P outlook revised to positive
05  Oct

Vale says prosecutors’ multi-billion Samarco claim is without grounds
28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
25  Sep

ArcelorMittal agrees with union on voluntary dismissals at its Tubarão mill
21  Sep

Sudeste Port ships over 3 million mt of iron ore and pellet products