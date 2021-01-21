Brazilian steelmaker to invest $5.5 million to set up Tocantins state mill

Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:57:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker MRX Siderúrgica Norte Brasil, which is part of Grupo Cearense, plans to invest BRL 30 million ($5.5 million) to set up a mill in the city of Barrolândia, in the state of Tocantins, a media report from Noticia do Tocantins said.

The company expects to generate about 300 jobs in the region, although it did not disclose a date or specific plan to launch the mill.

Grupo Cearense, which owns MRX, also manages Brazilian steelmaker Sinobras. Sinobras has a 380,000 mt steelmaking capacity. Sinobras said recently it was operating at 86 percent its rolling mill capacity.