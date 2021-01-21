﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steelmaker to invest $5.5 million to set up Tocantins state mill

Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:57:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker MRX Siderúrgica Norte Brasil, which is part of Grupo Cearense, plans to invest BRL 30 million ($5.5 million) to set up a mill in the city of Barrolândia, in the state of Tocantins, a media report from Noticia do Tocantins said.

The company expects to generate about 300 jobs in the region, although it did not disclose a date or specific plan to launch the mill.

Grupo Cearense, which owns MRX, also manages Brazilian steelmaker Sinobras. Sinobras has a 380,000 mt steelmaking capacity. Sinobras said recently it was operating at 86 percent its rolling mill capacity.


Tags: Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21  Jan

Brazil’s Attorney General questions relaxed mining licensing rules
18  Jan

Brazilian court allows logistics company to resume transport of Vale’s iron ore
12  Jan

Excellent scenario for Brazil’s CSN, says investment firm
11  Jan

New details reported for Samarco’s first iron ore pellet shipment
08  Jan

Vale to report strong results in 2021 despite limited output