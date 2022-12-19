Brazilian steel production and sales decline in November

Monday, 19 December 2022 23:29:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil produced 2.6 million mt of crude steel in November, 16.3 percent less than in the same month of 2021.

Under the same comparative basis, the production of rolled products declined by 3.4 percent to 1.9 million mt, the production of semifinished products for sale declined by 30.8 percent to 603,000 mt, domestic sales increased by 2.0 percent to 1.6 million mt and the apparent consumption of steel products declined by 4.7 percent to 1.9 million mt, with exports declining by 15.5 percent to 814,000 mt and imports declining by 25.3 percent to 326,000 mt.

Considering the first 11 months of the year, crude steel production declined on yearly by 5.9 percent to 31.5 million mt, production of rolled products declined by 9.2 percent to 22.0 million mt, and production of semifinished products for sale declined by 6.1 percent to 7.3 million mt.

During the period, domestic sales declined by 9.5 percent to 18.9 million mt and apparent consumption declined by 11.5 percent to 21.8 million mt, with imports declining by 35.7 percent to 3.0 million mt and exports increasing by 14.6 percent to 11.0 million mt.