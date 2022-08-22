Brazilian steel institute unveils industry report for 2021

Monday, 22 August 2022 21:25:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian steel institute (IABr), has issued its 2021 edition of the Brazilian Steel Market Report, containing details on the activity of the steel sector in the country.

In finalized data, IABr reported crude steel production in 2021 increased on yearly basis by 14.8 percent to 36.1 million mt, an increase reflecting chiefly the recovery from the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic in 2020.

Brazilian crude steel production in 2021 was equivalent to 1.8 percent of global production, maintaining ninth place in world terms and the first place when considering the Latin American crude steel production.

Domestic sales of steel products increased by 14.6 percent to 22.3 million mt, while exports increased by 4.1 percent to 11.0 million mt and imports increased by 144.2 percent to 5.0 million mt.

With increased domestic sales and imports, the apparent consumption of steel products increased by 22.8 percent to 26.3 million mt, the highest level since 2013.

The participation of different industrial sectors in the consumption of steel products showed small differences between 2020 and 2021, with civil construction declining from 41.2 to 38.2 percent, auto industry increasing from 21.3 to 23.7 percent, capital goods increasing from 19.6 to 20.6 percent, domestic appliances decreasing from 6.4 to 6.0 percent, packaging declining from 3.4 to 3.2 percent and small seamed piping increasing from 4.1 to 4.6 percent.

In regional terms, the distribution of the apparent consumption has followed a similar pattern, with the southeast region declining from 56.2 to 55.8 percent, the south region declining from 22.9 to 22.6 percent, the northeastern region increasing from 12.5 to 13.7 percent, the central western region decreasing from 4.8 percent to 4.3 percent and the north region stable at 3.6 percent.