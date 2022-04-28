Brazilian steel institute maintains production growth forecasts for 2022

Thursday, 28 April 2022 18:47:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

IABR, the Brazilian steel institute, has maintained its forecasts for steel production for 2022, despite the problems ultimately derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The production of crude steel in Brazil should increase on annual basis by 2.2 percent to 37 million mt, and by 1.5 percent to 26.9 million mt for the apparent consumption of steel products.

Domestic steel sales in Brazil should increase by 2.5 percent to 23 million mt, while exports should increase by 1.5 percent to 11.1 million mt. Conversely, imports should decline by 12 percent to 4.3 million mt.

According to IABR’s president Marco Polo Mello Lopes, a possible review of such estimates was postponed to June.