﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steel institute maintains production growth forecasts for 2022

Thursday, 28 April 2022 18:47:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

IABR, the Brazilian steel institute, has maintained its forecasts for steel production for 2022, despite the problems ultimately derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The production of crude steel in Brazil should increase on annual basis by 2.2 percent to 37 million mt, and by 1.5 percent to 26.9 million mt for the apparent consumption of steel products.

Domestic steel sales in Brazil should increase by 2.5 percent to 23 million mt, while exports should increase by 1.5 percent to 11.1 million mt. Conversely, imports should decline by 12 percent to 4.3 million mt.

According to IABR’s president Marco Polo Mello Lopes, a possible review of such estimates was postponed to June.  


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

25 Apr

Strike at Brazil’s CSN expected to end this week
21 Apr

Agreement not reached, strike continues at CSN
21 Apr

Usiminas posts lower net profit for Q1
21 Apr

Brazilian flat steel distributor sales increase in March
20 Apr

Vale’s iron ore output falls in Q1, coal output rises
19 Apr

Brazilian pig iron exports increase in March
19 Apr

Strike at CSN expected to end today
19 Apr

Debt restructuring plan is rejected at Samarco
12 Apr

Brazil’s CSN Mineração to benefit from high Fe content iron ore
11 Apr

Vale’s New Steel reports net loss for full-year 2021