﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steel industry investing $8 billion to meet growing domestic demand

Monday, 16 August 2021 00:04:35 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian steel industry should invest $8 billion between 2021 and 2025, a media report by Valor said.

According to Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, president at the Brazilian Steel Association, IABr, steel supply has already been normalized with domestic steelmakers producing above the levels seen before the pandemic.

The industry’s capacity utilization is currently at 73.5 percent, he said.

Lopes forecasted Brazil’s crude steel output this year to reach the highest level so far in the segment’s history. Additionally, apparent steel consumption and domestic steel sales should reach the highest level since 2003, he said.

“We’re confident with the economy because vaccination has increased (in Brazil) and domestic steel demand is steady,” he said.


Tags: South America  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Aug

ArcelorMittal Brazil to inaugurate new rolling mill by January 2022
05  Aug

Brazilian policymaker suggests increased mining tax
29  Jul

ArcelorMittal posts stronger operating income in Brazil in Q2
26  Jul

Tombador Iron makes first iron ore shipment from Brazilian site
20  Jul

Vale to resume pelletizing activities at its Fabrica mine by 2022