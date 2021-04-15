Brazilian steel industry and federal government to discuss steel supply

Thursday, 15 April 2021 22:59:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian government will reportedly meet with representatives of the Brazilian steel industry to discuss the supply of steel products, according to a media report by Estadao.

As reported by SteelOrbis, several industrial sectors said there has been a lack of certain steel products. Recently, the Brazilian steel association, IABr, labeled these claims as “unfounded” and “speculative.”

A Brazilian secretary within the nation’s ministry of economy is expected to meet on Thursday several undisclosed Brazilian mills to discuss the matter. Brazilian construction companies reportedly asked the Brazilian government to reduce an import tax to allow them to buy cheaper imported steel products.