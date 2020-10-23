Brazilian steel distributors running out of steel inventory

Friday, 23 October 2020 20:59:45 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel distributors are running out of steel inventory, according to distributors association, Inda. Brazilian flat steel inventory turnover reached 1.7 months in September, and despite no lack of the product in the Brazilian market at the moment, Inda’s president, Carlos Loureiro, said steel inventory is at a “limit.” He said weak inventories could potentially hamper steel shipments.

According to data from Inda, inventory turnover for galvanized steel reached 0.9 months in September. CRC steel products’ inventory turnover in September totaled 1.6 months.

Loureiro told Brazilian newspaper Estadao distributor steel inventory should get back to regular levels by January 2021.