﻿
English
 | Login 
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian slab offers maintain stability

The Brazilian slab producers remain negotiating exports (US excluded) and domestic sales in a price range of $730/mt to $740/mt, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.