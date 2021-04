Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:11:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian securities exchange commission, CVM, is investigating two Vale executives, including former CEO Fabio Schvartsman and Peter Poppinga, the company’s former director of ferrous.

A media report by Estadao said CVM has allowed this week the two executives to address the investigation. The investigation seeks to determine if there was “eventual irregularities related to the non-observance of fiduciary duties.”