Brazilian sales of flat steel by distributors increase 52.7 percent in May

Wednesday, 23 June 2021 22:08:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian sales of flat steel products by local distributors in May rose 52.7 percent, year-over year, but declined 6.6 percent, month-over-month, to 320,300 mt, flat steel distributors association, Inda, said this week.

According to Inda, purchases of flat steel products by distributors in May increased 74.1 percent, year-over-year, and 0.1 percent, month-over-month, to 345,600 mt.

Distributors’ flat steel inventory in May improved 3.5 percent, month-over-month, to 738,400 mt. Inventory turnover in May slightly grew to 2.3 months, from 2.1 months in April this year.

Imports of flat steel products by Brazilian distributors in May surged up 152.5 percent, year-over-year, and 50.7 percent, month-over-month, to 188,900 mt.

Inda estimated purchases of flat steel products in May to remain stable, while flat steel sales in the same period should decrease 6 percent, both on a month-over-month basis.