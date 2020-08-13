Brazilian railway could facilitate iron ore transportation in northern Brazil

Thursday, 13 August 2020 23:20:52 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Brazilian railway project known as Fiol could facilitate iron ore transportation in the northern state of Bahia, according to officials. Bahia state mining research company, CBPM, said the project, which is expected to be auctioned by Q3 this year, will make the transportation of iron ore in the region easier.

CBPM said Brazil Iron had to make 1,000 trips of 450 kilometers (279.61 miles) each to deliver 44,000 mt of iron ore to the Port of Maragogipe, in the state of Bahia. Antonio Carlos Tramm, CEO at CBPM, said Bahia state has been longing for the Fiol railway for about 10 years.

The Brazilian audit court, TCU, prevented the completion of the railway project, Tramm said, adding that the first stretch of the railway, which goes from Caetité city to Ilhéus, is now 80 percent complete.

Bahia state iron ore company, Bamin, would also benefit from a railway connecting the region, CBPM said. Bamin might be able to transport about 20 million mt of iron ore once the project is complete and then auctioned.