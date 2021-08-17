﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian prosecutors oppose law that considers mining as low-impact activity

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 23:09:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian federal prosecutors (MPF) have filed a request at the nation’s highest court, the Supreme Court or Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), requesting an Amapá state law that considers mining as a “low-impact” activity to be declared “unconstitutional.”

Prosecutors said that according to this Amapá state law, low-impact activities go through a simpler environmental licensing process. It waives, for example, the obligation of getting a provisional, an installing as well as an operating license, which are demanded at a federal level.

Prosecutors argued that the Amapá state law “takes over” the scope of federal government’s entities that should establish norms to protect the environment.

MPF also argued that the law “underestimates” the extension of the environment impacts that these mining activities can have on the environment, as they lack “plausible reasoning” and technical, scientific-based evidence.


Tags: South America  mining  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Aug

Minas Gerais regulator to halt works at iron ore site following water slope collapse
05  Aug

Prosecutors seek to cancel licensing of iron ore company in Brazil
05  Aug

Brazilian policymaker suggests increased mining tax
29  Jul

ArcelorMittal posts stronger operating income in Brazil in Q2
26  Jul

Vale allowed to resume Fabrica beneficiation and pelletizing activities