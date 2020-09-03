﻿
Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale

Thursday, 03 September 2020 00:49:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian federal prosecutors filed an injunction demanding a “legal intervention” at iron ore producer Vale, so the company will be legally forced to establish plans and a safety policy.

Prosecutors asked a legal mediator to be appointed in up to 15 days; the mediator will be expected to name the directors and high-level managers at Vale who should be dismissed from their roles, so the legal “intervenor” can assume its role.

The intervenor should draft a work plan for restructuring Vale’s governance to set up short, medium and long-term goals for issues related to safety. Prosecutors blamed Vale for creating an internal culture that ignores environmental and human risks.


