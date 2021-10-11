﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian prosecutors file $453 million lawsuit against Samarco

Monday, 11 October 2021 20:44:50 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Minas Gerais state prosecutors have filed a BRL 2.5 billion ($453.2 million) lawsuit against pellet producer Samarco, as the company reportedly failed to meet the terms of a reparation agreement regarding the Mariana dam collapse.

Prosecutors said Samarco, which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, agreed in October 2018 to pay indemnities to the affected families. However, three years later, Samarco has not fully met its obligations, prosecutors argued. Prosecutors said barely 30 percent of the affected people were properly compensated.

As a result, and due to Samarco’s failure to meet its obligations, state prosecutors demanded Samarco to pay BRL 2.5 billion ($453.2 million) to compensate for the previous court decision.


Tags: South America  pellet  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Oct

Vale not spinning off base metals unit in the short-term
05 Oct

Venture capital company investing over $18 million in Brazilian mining startups
01 Oct

BHP Billiton will not sell stake in Samarco
29 Sep

Brazil’s AVB to produce cold-briquetted iron product
29 Sep

Brazil Steel Congress discusses sustainability