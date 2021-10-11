Brazilian prosecutors file $453 million lawsuit against Samarco

Monday, 11 October 2021 20:44:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Minas Gerais state prosecutors have filed a BRL 2.5 billion ($453.2 million) lawsuit against pellet producer Samarco, as the company reportedly failed to meet the terms of a reparation agreement regarding the Mariana dam collapse.

Prosecutors said Samarco, which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, agreed in October 2018 to pay indemnities to the affected families. However, three years later, Samarco has not fully met its obligations, prosecutors argued. Prosecutors said barely 30 percent of the affected people were properly compensated.

As a result, and due to Samarco’s failure to meet its obligations, state prosecutors demanded Samarco to pay BRL 2.5 billion ($453.2 million) to compensate for the previous court decision.