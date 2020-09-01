﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian prosecutors demand Anglo American to pay fine over false dam alarm

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 00:58:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais have filed a public lawsuit to demand Anglo American to pay a fine over a false dam alarm.

Prosecutors said Anglo American Brazil sounded an alarm indicating a potential dam burst at its iron ore site, however, the alarm turned out to be false. According to prosecutors, the alarm caused collective panic to about 400 people near the site.

The prosecutor claims come as Vale’s Brumadinho dam burst killed 270 people, with no alarm. Prosecutors demand Anglo American Brazil to pay BRL 2 million ($370,460).


Tags: Brazil  Anglo American  South America  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
26  Aug

CSN seeks $1.7 billion with mining IPO
26  Aug

Vale commences decommissioning works at its Doutor dam
21  Aug

Brazil’s mining regulator reduces time to grant mining search licenses
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments