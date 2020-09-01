Brazilian prosecutors demand Anglo American to pay fine over false dam alarm

Tuesday, 01 September 2020 00:58:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais have filed a public lawsuit to demand Anglo American to pay a fine over a false dam alarm.

Prosecutors said Anglo American Brazil sounded an alarm indicating a potential dam burst at its iron ore site, however, the alarm turned out to be false. According to prosecutors, the alarm caused collective panic to about 400 people near the site.

The prosecutor claims come as Vale’s Brumadinho dam burst killed 270 people, with no alarm. Prosecutors demand Anglo American Brazil to pay BRL 2 million ($370,460).