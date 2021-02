Thursday, 04 February 2021 21:34:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro asked the president of the lower house of the congress to “speed up” a project that allows mining on indigenous lands. Arthur Lira was recently appointed president of the lower house of the congress.

The project would need approval at both houses, the lower and upper house of the congress to become law. The draft law PL 191/2020 allows other activities on the Amazon region.

The project was first proposed in June 2020.