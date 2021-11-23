Brazilian policymakers to discuss Vale’s Apolo iron ore project

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:27:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian policymakers at the Minas Gerais state Legislative Assembly will commence discussions today about Vale’s Apolo iron ore project in the city of Caeté, in Minas Gerais state.

Before the meeting with legislators Tuesday, Vale said it would disclose the investments, the potential impacts of the project for the environment as well as jobs created through the project. Minas Gerais is Brazil’s biggest mining and iron ore state, extracting over 180 million mt/year of iron ore.

Vale acquired the mining rights of Mineração Apolo in 2008 and intends to invest BRL 4 billion ($706.6 million) to produce 24 million mt/year of iron ore. However, Vale depends on legislators to advance the project.