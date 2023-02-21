Brazilian plate exports maintain uptrend in January

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 22:35:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 26,100 mt of steel plate in January, against 18,000 mt in December, 12,600 mt in November and 9,700 mt in October.

Usiminas exported in January 17,100 mt of heavy plate to Argentina, in average at $1,566/mt, FOB conditions, while Gerdau exported 9,000 mt to Europe (7,600 mt at $772/mt) and to Paraguay (1,400 mt at $826/mt).

The volume shipped to Argentina is reportedly destined to the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, under construction by Tenaris.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported in January 22,500 mt of plate, against 15,200 mt in December and 8,700 mt in November.

The main origins of the imports were Austria (21,700 mt at $879/mt) and China (500 mt at $914/mt), also FOB conditions. Small volumes were imported from other European countries.