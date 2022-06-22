﻿
Brazilian plate exports increase sharply in May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 19:35:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 23,300 mt of steel plate in May, against 3,700 mt in April, while importing 21,600 of the product, against a negligible volume in April.

The exports in May were destined to South American countries (14,000 mt at $916/mt) and to Pakistan (9,300 mt at $570/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Gerdau (9,300 mt), Usiminas (8,000 mt), and ArcelorMittal (5,800 mt), while 200 mt was exported by traders.

The imports were mainly from Europe, 21,500 mt at $898/mt, while 100 mt was imported from China at $1,012/mt, also FOB conditions.

In Brazil, Usiminas and Gerdau produce heavy plate, while ArcelorMittal produces coiled plates.

Speaking in a press conference, Carlos Loureiro, the president of the Brazilian institute of steel distributors, INDA, mentioned that there is a temporary shortage of plates in Brazil, with prices increasing in a short period.

He added that Usiminas has an idled plate rolling line in its Cubatao plant, in the state of Sao Paulo, that could return to operation in a three to four month period, restoring the supply/demand balance in the country.


Tags: Plate Flats Brazil North America 

