﻿
Brazilian plate exports increase in August

Thursday, 08 September 2022 00:38:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 32,100 mt of heavy plate in August, against 7,100 mt in July, while importing 25,800 mt of the product in August, against 300 mt July.

Except for 400 mt shipped to Belgium, the exports in August were destined to South American countries, in average at $996/mt, FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (28,100 mt), and ArcelorMittal (3,700 mt), while 300 mt were exported by traders.

The imports were from Europe (25,600 mt, of which 25,200 mt at $799/mt from Austria), also FOB conditions, while small volumes were imported from China and Japan.


