Brazilian pig iron exports up 37.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 12 October 2020 15:42:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Despite a noticeable decline in September, Brazilian pig iron exports in the first nine months this year are still significantly higher compared to the same period last year, with China remaining a key destination for shipments.

Accordingly, in the January-September period of the current year, Brazilian pig iron exports totaled 2.69 million mt, rising by 37.2 percent year on year. China with its 46.8 percent share of the total tonnage of Brazilian pig iron exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers.

Meanwhile, in September alone, Brazilian pig iron exports amounted to 260,500 mt, decreasing by 12 percent year on year and 46.7 percent month on month, respectively.