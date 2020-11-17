﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports up 31.3 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 16:24:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period of the current year, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 31.3 percent year on year to 3.067 million mt. Meanwhile, China with its 51.9 percent share of the total volume of Brazilian pig iron exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers and, concurrently, a driving factor in the increase of Brazilian pig iron exports. Meanwhile, the US accounted for 20.3 percent of the total volume in the given period, SteelOrbis has learned.

In October alone, Brazilian pig iron exports amounted to 382,762 mt, up 4.4 percent year on year and almost doubling month on month.


Tags: raw mat  steelmaking  Brazil  South America  pig iron  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17  Nov

Targeted price achieved in recent ex-Brazil BPI booking
16  Nov

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.9 percent in January-September
13  Nov

Global BPI suppliers bullish, outlook cautious
09  Nov

Ex-Brazil BPI price surges sharply in new booking to China
20  Oct

Ukraine’s crude steel down 6.5 percent in Jan-Sept