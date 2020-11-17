Brazilian pig iron exports up 31.3 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 16:24:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-October period of the current year, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 31.3 percent year on year to 3.067 million mt. Meanwhile, China with its 51.9 percent share of the total volume of Brazilian pig iron exports during the period in question remained one of the key consumers and, concurrently, a driving factor in the increase of Brazilian pig iron exports. Meanwhile, the US accounted for 20.3 percent of the total volume in the given period, SteelOrbis has learned.

In October alone, Brazilian pig iron exports amounted to 382,762 mt, up 4.4 percent year on year and almost doubling month on month.