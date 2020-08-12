﻿
Brazilian pig iron exports rise in Jan-July amid demand from China

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 15:25:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-July period of this year, Brazilian pig iron exports increased by 39.5 percent year on year to 1.943 million mt, despite the significant decline in demand from traditional customers in the US due to Covid-19-related reasons. Accordingly, in the period in question the share of the US in the total value of Brazilian pig iron exports decreased to 22.3 percent from 46.6 percent in the same period last year. Meanwhile, China with its 42.4 percent of the total export value during the first seven months remained a driving factor in the increase of Brazilian pig iron exports.

In July alone, Brazilian pig iron exports amounted to 324,238 mt, more than doubling year on year, SteelOrbis has learned.

 


