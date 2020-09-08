﻿
Brazilian ministry launches technical committee to develop mining sector

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:54:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian ministry of mines and energy, MME, has set up a technical committee for the development of the mining segment (CTM), according to a notice published at the nation’s official gazette.

MME said the group will promote the discussion of policies and issues to develop the “mining transforming” segment. The committee is also expected to “articulate actions of interest” with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), represent Brazil in international conferences, and defend the sector’s interests.

Several industry representatives may also be invited to join CTM meetings. Those include Brazilian steel association, IABr, and the Brazilian Institute of Mining (IBRAM).


Tags: Brazil  mining  South America  |  similar articles »


