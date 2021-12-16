﻿
English
Brazilian mining agency maintains Vale’s Xingu dam at risk level 2

Thursday, 16 December 2021 20:35:38 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian mining regulator ANM has maintained Vale’s Xingu iron ore dam at a risk level 2. According to ANM, the risk of dams run from 1 to 3, in which 2 indicates a higher risk of a collapse; dams with a risk level 3 indicate there’s an imminent collapse.

Vale’s Xingu iron ore dam is located at the company’s Alegria iron ore mine in Mariana city, Minas Gerais state. Technicians at ANM audited the dam, following a request from state prosecutors, to determine if there was a risk of a dam collapse. The technicians found out the structure has maintained the same risk level at 2.

The Xingu dam was deactivated and has not received iron ore waste since 1998.


