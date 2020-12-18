Brazilian miners in Minas Gerais slow to decommission waste dams

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:30:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Only one dam out of 53 was decommissioned so far in the state of Minas Gerais, according to a media report from O Tempo, citing data disclosed by environmental regulator Semad.

The state has toughened dam rules, following the Brumadinho tragedy, which killed over 270 people. Similar waste dams to those that have collapsed were banned in Brazil by both federal and state regulations.

The media report said, however, miners are seeking to extend the deadline given by regulators to decommission the so-called upstream dams, which was set for February 2022.