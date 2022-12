Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:39:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 57,400 mt of manganese ore in November, against 101,700 mt in October, according to customs.

The reduced volume reflects only 1,000 mt shipped to China, against 74,300 mt shipped in October.

Lithuania was the main destination in November, 53,800 mt at $163/mt, FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to Asian and South American countries. The exports were from mines located in six states of the country.