Brazilian logistics complex gets license to export iron ore

Thursday, 08 July 2021 20:54:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian industrial and logistics complex Enseada this week was awarded a definite license to export iron ore, it said.

The 25-year license will allow the Enseada complex to store and export iron ore and general cargo at its Maragogipe city complex in the state of Bahia.

The complex resumed operations in 2020, following a severe crisis in 2015. Since 2020, stored and shipped over 308,000 mt of iron ore, according to a media report.

The company said it filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.

The company is owned by Novonor (97.25 percent) and OAS (2.75 percent).


