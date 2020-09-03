Brazilian legislators propose new mining dam regulations

Thursday, 03 September 2020 00:47:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian Senate has approved this week changes proposed by the lower house of the Congress for a draft law that will set regulations for the safety of mining dams. The draft law must be approved by the Senate to become ratified into law.

The draft law suggests, among other things, fines ranging from BRL 2,000 ($378.48) to BRL 1 billion ($189.1 million) for companies failing to comply with the new rules. It also forbids upstream dams like the Brumadinho iron ore waste dam, which collapsed in January 2019 and killed 270 people.

The draft law sets a national dam safety standard, to which companies must comply.