﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian legislators propose new mining dam regulations

Thursday, 03 September 2020 00:47:12 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The Brazilian Senate has approved this week changes proposed by the lower house of the Congress for a draft law that will set regulations for the safety of mining dams. The draft law must be approved by the Senate to become ratified into law.

The draft law suggests, among other things, fines ranging from BRL 2,000 ($378.48) to BRL 1 billion ($189.1 million) for companies failing to comply with the new rules. It also forbids upstream dams like the Brumadinho iron ore waste dam, which collapsed in January 2019 and killed 270 people.

The draft law sets a national dam safety standard, to which companies must comply.


Tags: South America  Brazil  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Investments in Minas Gerais mining sector to reach nearly $3 billion in next four years
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
01  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors demand Anglo American to pay fine over false dam alarm
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments