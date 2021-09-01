Brazilian legislators extend investigation into Vale’s fiscal activities

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 20:30:22 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian policymakers with the Pará state legislative assembly, Alepa, have voted to extend for 90 days an ongoing investigation over claims of potential tax evasion by miner Vale.

With the extended investigation, policymakers expect to dig deeper into the allegations, whose investigative process is also supported by state prosecutors. Eraldo Pimenta, the policymaker who’s taking over Alepa’s investigative commission, known as CPI, said that after 90 days the group should draft a final report.

During the investigation, Vale missed several in-person meetings, Alepa said. The investigation began on May 26 and was expected to conclude on September 17, 2021. However, with the deadline extension, the commission can continue the investigation until December.