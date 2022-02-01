﻿
Brazilian iron ore exports in 2021 reach 358 million mt

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:57:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian iron ore exports in the full-year of 2021 rose 5 percent, year-over-year, to 358 million mt, according to data released on Tuesday by the Brazilian Mining Institute (IBRAM).

IBRAM said Brazilian iron ore exports totaled $45 billion in value, 73 percent up, year-over-year.

Iron ore accounted for most of Brazil’s total mining exports in the full-year of 2021, which reached $58 billion.

China accounted for 68 percent of all Brazilian iron ore exports in full-year 2021, followed by Malaysia (6.4 percent) and Japan (3.6 percent).


