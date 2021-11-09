﻿
English
Brazilian iron ore export volumes increase 11 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 09 November 2021
       

Brazilian iron ore export volumes in the accumulated period of January to August this year rose 11 percent, year-over-year, according to data released this week by the Brazilian Mining Institute, IBRAM.

IBRAM said Brazilian iron ore export volumes in January-August totaled 233 million mt. In terms of value, iron ore exports reached $32.4 billion in the January-August period, 127 percent up, year-over-year.

IBRAM said investments in the iron ore industry in Brazil in the January-August period totaled $13 billion.


