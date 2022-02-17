Brazilian industry trade group appealing dam regulation deadlines

Thursday, 17 February 2022 21:52:56 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais state (FIEMG) has filed a lawsuit at a state court opposing a deadline set by local legislators for the decommissioning of mining dams.

As reported by SteelOrbis, Minas Gerais state set February 25 as a deadline for companies to decommission dams, a timeline considered “unfeasible” by FIEMG.

Minas Gerais state could immediately suspend the licensing of the companies not complying with such deadline. FIEMG argued that Brazilian regulator ANM, the National Mining Agency, can review requests by companies that eventually miss the February 25 deadline. FIEMG said the ANM regulation is above state laws.

About six dams in Minas Gerais state should be decommissioned by the set deadline. So far, 18 dams out of 48 dams in Minas Gerais have already been decommissioned. FIEMG said earlier the other six dams won’t likely meet the deadline.