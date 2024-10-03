Brazilian industrial production increases slightly in August

The industrial production in Brazil increased by 0.1 percent from July to August, a slight increase after a 1.4 percent decline from June to July.

With such result, the Brazilian industrial production stands in a level 1.5 percent above the pre-pandemic (February 2020) level, although still 15.4 percent behind the record level of May 2011.

During the first eight months of 2024, the industrial production increased by 3.0 percent while over the last twelve months the increase was 2.4 percent.

In the evolution from July to August, the capital goods sector declined by 4.0 percent, intermediary goods increased by 0.3 percent, durable consumers goods declined by 2.3 percent, while non-durable consumers goods increased by 0.4 percent.