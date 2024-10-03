 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian industrial production increases slightly in August

Thursday, 03 October 2024 09:10:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The industrial production in Brazil increased by 0.1 percent from July to August, a slight increase after a 1.4 percent decline from June to July.

With such result, the Brazilian industrial production stands in a level 1.5 percent above the pre-pandemic (February 2020) level, although still 15.4 percent behind the record level of May 2011.

During the first eight months of 2024, the industrial production increased by 3.0 percent while over the last twelve months the increase was 2.4 percent.

In the evolution from July to August, the capital goods sector declined by 4.0 percent, intermediary goods increased by 0.3 percent, durable consumers goods declined by 2.3 percent, while non-durable consumers goods increased by 0.4 percent.


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

Gerdau will invest in another solar power plant in Brazil

30 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian industrial production increased in August

26 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts expansion of steel plant in Brazil

25 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil to build two solar power plants

22 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in July

22 Aug | Steel News

Net loss reduced at Brazil’s CSN

13 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production increases in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian industrial production increases in June

05 Aug | Steel News

Samarco returns to net profit in Q1

28 May | Steel News

Prices maintain slight declining trend for Brazilian slab exports

29 Apr | Flats and Slab