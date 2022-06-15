﻿
Brazilian industrial production increases in May

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 22:35:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil’s industrial production index in May was 53.6 points, up from 46.5 points in April, now above the 50.0 mark that separates increase from decline.

The utilization rate of the country’s industry has reached 70 percent, the highest for the month of May since 2014.

The indexes measuring demand, acquisition of raw materials and number of employees are now the highest since September 2021.

According to the Brazilian industry association, CNI, the industrial entrepreneurs maintain positive expectations, 59.1 points, the highest figure since September 2021, reflecting increased domestic demand for the industrial production, while the expectation in relation to exports is roughly stable at 53.5 points.

The index that measures intentions of investments increased slightly to 56.4 points, a figure relatively high in historical terms, as the long-term average stands at 51.1 points.


