 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian industrial production increases in June

Monday, 05 August 2024 19:29:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The industrial production in Brazil increased by 4.1 percent in June from May, according to the country’s geography and statistics institute IBGE.

On yearly basis, the increase was 3.2 percent compared to June 2023.

The main factors for the positive results were sectors of durable consumers goods (12.0 percent), capital goods (9.0 percent), non-durable consumers goods (5.8 percent), and intermediate goods (1.1 percent).

For its turn, durable consumers goods were positively affected by the auto industry (9.9 percent) and domestic appliances (31.6 percent).

When considering the last 12-month period ending in June 2024, the Brazilian industrial production increased by 1.5 percent compared to the same period ended in June 2023.


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

Samarco returns to net profit in Q1

28 May | Steel News

Prices maintain slight declining trend for Brazilian slab exports

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

22 Mar | Steel News

Paul Wurth to build renewable hydrogen plant in Brazil

14 Mar | Steel News

Iron ore arm of Usiminas plans to increase production

04 Dec | Steel News

Vale’s iron ore production declines year-on-year in Q3

18 Oct | Steel News

Tombador Iron suspends mining operations at Brazilian project

13 Oct | Steel News

Samarco unveils new plan to achieve full capacity by 2028

06 Jun | Steel News

Vale to increase iron ore production in Amazon region

26 May | Steel News

Vallourec to resume full production at Pau Branco iron ore mine in Brazil

11 May | Steel News