Brazilian industrial production increases in June

The industrial production in Brazil increased by 4.1 percent in June from May, according to the country’s geography and statistics institute IBGE.

On yearly basis, the increase was 3.2 percent compared to June 2023.

The main factors for the positive results were sectors of durable consumers goods (12.0 percent), capital goods (9.0 percent), non-durable consumers goods (5.8 percent), and intermediate goods (1.1 percent).

For its turn, durable consumers goods were positively affected by the auto industry (9.9 percent) and domestic appliances (31.6 percent).

When considering the last 12-month period ending in June 2024, the Brazilian industrial production increased by 1.5 percent compared to the same period ended in June 2023.