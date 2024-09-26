Brazilian industrial production increased in August

An increase of the industrial activity in Brazil was registered in August as both industrial production and the number of employees in the sector increased compared to July.

It is the second consecutive month, when both the production and the number of employees indexes are above 50 points which is the line that divides the increase from decline.

There was an increase in the utilization rate of the installed capacity of the industry (UCI), reaching 72 percent in August, remaining above the average for the month of August in the historical series.

There was also an increase in the number of employees in the industry, reflecting a higher number of employees recently hired by medium and large industries, while there was a reduction of the number of employees in the small industries.

However, for September, expectations for acquisition of raw materials declined, revealing moderation of optimism in the view of the analysts.

During September, only expectations about export volumes have increased, while expectations about the number of employees in the sector were stable.

From a wider perspective, all the indicators remain above 50 points, revealing expectations of growth.

The research was developed by the industrial association, CNI, between September 2 and 11, among representatives of 1,566 industries.