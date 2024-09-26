 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Brazilian...

Brazilian industrial production increased in August

Thursday, 26 September 2024 18:14:20 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

An increase of the industrial activity in Brazil was registered in August as both industrial production and the number of employees in the sector increased compared to July.

It is the second consecutive month, when both the production and the number of employees indexes are above 50 points which is the line that divides the increase from decline.

There was an increase in the utilization rate of the installed capacity of the industry (UCI), reaching 72 percent in August, remaining above the average for the month of August in the historical series.

There was also an increase in the number of employees in the industry, reflecting a higher number of employees recently hired by medium and large industries, while there was a reduction of the number of employees in the small industries.

However, for September, expectations for acquisition of raw materials declined, revealing moderation of optimism in the view of the analysts. 

During September, only expectations about export volumes have increased, while expectations about the number of employees in the sector were stable. 

From a wider perspective, all the indicators remain above 50 points, revealing expectations of growth.

The research was developed by the industrial association, CNI, between September 2 and 11, among representatives of 1,566 industries.


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal halts expansion of steel plant in Brazil

25 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Brazil to build two solar power plants

22 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in July

22 Aug | Steel News

Net loss reduced at Brazil’s CSN

13 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production increases in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian industrial production increases in June

05 Aug | Steel News

Samarco returns to net profit in Q1

28 May | Steel News

Prices maintain slight declining trend for Brazilian slab exports

29 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

22 Mar | Steel News

Paul Wurth to build renewable hydrogen plant in Brazil

14 Mar | Steel News